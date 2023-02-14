New Canaan train service suspended after Metro-North derailment

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — The Metro-North train service is suspended in New Canaan after a "non-passenger train" failed to make a stop and exceeded the line by about 20 feet Tuesday morning.
Local police are investigating after receiving the report of the derailment on Elm Street at around 7:23 a.m.
There is heavier traffic than normal in the area of Elm Street and Park Street due to the investigation, police said.
One person was transported to the hospital and all passengers were safely removed, the New Canaan fire company said.
The MTA is working to get buses for passengers to continue their commute. Travelers are advised to travel to Stamford for service to Grand Central and other destinations.
MTA Police are at the scene; NCFD and NVCAC also responded to the scene.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.