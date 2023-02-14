New Canaan train service suspended after Metro-North derailment

One person was transported to the hospital and all passengers were safely removed.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — The Metro-North train service is suspended in New Canaan after a "non-passenger train" failed to make a stop and exceeded the line by about 20 feet Tuesday morning.

Local police are investigating after receiving the report of the derailment on Elm Street at around 7:23 a.m.

There is heavier traffic than normal in the area of Elm Street and Park Street due to the investigation, police said.

One person was transported to the hospital and all passengers were safely removed, the New Canaan fire company said.

The MTA is working to get buses for passengers to continue their commute. Travelers are advised to travel to Stamford for service to Grand Central and other destinations.

New Canaan Branch service is temporarily suspended because of a non-passenger train that derailed near New Canaan. We are attempting to secure buses but until they are on scene, please travel to Stamford for service to Grand Central as well as other destinations. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) February 14, 2023

MTA Police are at the scene; NCFD and NVCAC also responded to the scene.

