New Fairfield man arrested on manslaughter charge

State Police said they arrested Patrick Griffin 59, of New Fairfield and charged him with manslaughter

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn — Police have charged a suspect after an assault lead to the death of a man in New Fairfield late Saturday.

State Police said they arrested Patrick Griffin 59, of New Fairfield and charged him with manslaughter in the first degree in the death of James Knapp, 65.

Police said they were called to a report of an assault on Hillview Drive East Saturday at 9:22 p.m. The house is located in a small neighborhood off Fairfield Drive, about a half mile from the New York State line.

Knapp had a stab wound to the chest and was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any other details of the assault.

Griffin was hospitalized and later arrested. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Danbury court. He is held on $1 million bond.

