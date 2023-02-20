New Fairfield school employee arrested on sexual assault charges

The investigation started after an incident in January.

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. — An employee of the New Fairfield school system was arrested Monday after an incident with a student.

Andie Rosafort, 31, of New Fairfield, turned herself in at Troop A in Southbury, and was and charged Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree, Enticing a Minor by Computer, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Rosafort was later released on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court March 1.

On January 17, the school administrators at New Fairfield High School called police after they had received information regarding possible inappropriate contact between an employee of the school system and a juvenile student. s.

A parent of one of the victim’s friends told investigators that on Saturday, January 14, while the parent was traveling out of state, their child had called them sounding upset. According to the parent, their child had attended a gathering the night before at a residence in New Fairfield and that during the gathering one of the child’s friends said they needed to leave but that they planned to return. The parent said that their child's friend left the gathering and then was behaving oddly upon when they got back a short time later. The child told their parent that the friend had allegedly left the party to meet with an adult female, and that they believed the encounter was sexual in nature. Based on information provided by their child, the parent tentatively identified the adult woman as Rosafort and promptly notified school officials.

The juvenile victim told police that they had been in contact through private messages on social media for several months, with an adult female, who the victim later identified as Rosafort. The victim said that they had allegedly received unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos of Rosafort sent from a social media account. The victim further alleged that Rosafort would send messages requesting images of them as well.

According to the victim, they were exchanging messages with Rosafort while attending a gathering at a friend’s home, on Friday, January 13 when Rosafort asked the victim to meet with her. The victim further explained that Rosafort asked for the address of the victim’s location and allegedly drove to pick up the victim. The victim further alleged that Rosafort drove a short distance away and had contact of a sexual nature with them, inside of the SUV. According to the victim, they felt uncomfortable, got out of the vehicle, and immediately returned to the gathering at their friend’s house.

A juvenile witness who attended the gathering was interviewed by detectives and alleged that as they were helping the victim to block Rosafort on a social media application, they observed messages sent to the victim from Rosafort’s account. In one of the messages described to investigators, Rosafort allegedly asked the victim if their friends knew where the victim was.

Detectives examined the victim’s cell phone and discovered several screen recordings of videos on a social media platform containing explicit content and depicting an individual identified by investigators as Rosafort.

Police also examined Rosafort’s cell phone data as well as records from a social media account associated with Rosafort and found photos and videos similar to those described by the victim.

Police described her as an employee of the school system, however her name is not on the system's website.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

