Less than 100 gallons of oil spilled in Newtown crash

There were no injuries in the crash.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — An oil tanker overturned spilling less than 100 gallons of fuel Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Botsford Fire Department, the crash happened at 82 New Lebbon Road around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the driver wasn't injured in the crash. Crews from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were on the scene.

Less than 100 gallons of oil spilled after the tanker went off the road and hit a pole.

The Sandy Hook fire Department assisted in the incident.

