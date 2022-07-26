11 years later, still no answers in Norwalk double homicide

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

NORWALK, Conn. — Investigators and family members in Norwalk are continuing to press for answers almost 11 years after the murder of two loved ones.

Rickita Smalls and Iroquois Alston were shot to death while sitting in a car on Avenue B on Aug. 6, 2011, but there are still no changes in the case.

“A long time of waiting,” said Iroquois Alston’s daughter, Dynasty Alston.

Life has gone on for many people that day, but time is standing still for others.

“A long time of questions. Just a long time,” said Alston.

“I have a daughter and she’ll never be able to meet her grandfather,” said Alston.

The pain of their absences doesn’t get easier with time for these families.

“We’re supposed to be celebrating this child's birthday on Aug. 15, but instead of enjoying her birthday this is what we’re doing,” said Rickita’s grandmother, Barbara Smalls.

They are pleading for answers.

“I want justice. I want justice for our kids,” said Iroquois’ mom, April Barron.

The two families hold on to each other and hope even after all of this time.

“I have to look at it as it’s a case that’s not solved, even though that’s the term detectives use. A cold case is never going to be cold at all as long as I have breath in me, it’s not going to be cold and I am not going to stop until I get justice for my son,” said Barron.

Investigators said they do have persons of interest, but the public's help is needed to give closure to these families who only have memories of the time spent with Rickita Smalls and Iroquois Alston.

“Anyone… anyone that has any information, please come forward,” said Barbara Smalls.

As time continues to go by, forgiveness also sets in.

“To the person who is responsible for taking our kids, Rickita Smalls and Iroquois, I forgive you, but I hope you took the time out to get on your knees to pray and ask God to forgive you as well,” said Barbara Smalls.

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the killings can call Detective Christopher Imparato at 203-854-3190, the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau Information Line at 203-854-3011, the Norwalk Police Anonymous Tip Line at 203-854-3111, or the state cold case hotline at 866-623-8058. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com or text a tip to 847411.

