Norwalk man charged after striking another man at a football game unconscious with a helmet

The assault happened Sunday afternoon at a high school football game. The suspect was arrested two days later.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk resident Christopher Polk is facing charges after police said he struck another man in the head with a football helmet.

Police said the assault happened on Sunday, just after 1 p.m. at Brien McMahon School. When officers got to the scene, they found an unconscious man lying on the field and a large crowd of adult and child game spectators.

Investigators said multiple witnesses identified and described 32-year-old Polk as the suspect. According to these witnesses, Polk had used a football helmet to strike the other man in the head. Witnesses said he was last seen walking away from the area.

First responders at the scene took the victim to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. As of Tuesday morning, the victim was released and is recovering from his injuries.

Police have not released details at this time as to what led up to the incident.

Investigators could not find Polk, and a warrant was prepared for his arrest. Police said Polk was provided with "opportunities to turn himself in but refused to comply."

Investigators with the Norwalk Special Services Division then learned where Polk was living but attempts to contact him went unanswered.

Norwalk police set up surveillance in the area early Tuesday morning. Polk, who tried to conceal himself, was seen and taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.

Polk was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a bond of $75,000 and is expected in court on Oct. 14.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.