Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris

The firefighter union Saris worked with said he died at the age of 52 after 25 years with the department.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old.

The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with cancer.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

"Craig's loss has left an enormous void in the Norwalk Fire Department. He will never be forgotten within the walls of Norwalk firehouses and beyond. May you rest in eternal peace Mr. S. We’ll see you on the floor above," Norwalk Firefighters Local 830 wrote on their Facebook page.

The wake for Saris will be held on February 13 at Collins Funeral Home, located at 92 East Avenue in Norwalk.

Family-only service begins at 10 a.m. Then, at 11 a.m., there will be a firefighter walk-through, when, once completed, the wake will be open to the public.

Funeral services are also Monday after the wake at 2 p.m., located at St. Matthew Chuch, 216 Scribner Avenue in Norwalk.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.