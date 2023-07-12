Norwalk home broken into 3 times, 2 arrested: Police

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk teen is accused of breaking into the same home multiple times, with some of those instances being an armed robbery. A Norwalk man was involved in at least one of the incidents.
Joseph de Jesus Tiburcio-Nunez, 18, and Aneudy Martinez, 22, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the burglary, robbery and home invasion cases.
Police were alerted of a burglary at a home on Lexington Ave. that happened on May 22. Toburcio-Nunez and Martinez took cash, as well as damaged a television and other items in the house, police said.
On May 24, a home invasion happened at the same home, according to police.
Two suspects, one of them being Tiburcio-Nunez, entered the home and took cash and a jacket at gunpoint, police said.
On Saturday, July 8, two suspects, one of them being Tiburcio-Nunez, allegedly went back to the house on Lexington Ave., where one of them pistol-whipped the victim in the head and took cash, according to police.
Tiburcio-Nunez faces charges in connection to all three break-ins, including burglary, two counts of home invasion, robbery, larceny, intimidation of a witness, and criminal mischief. Bond was set to $350,000.
Martinez was charged with burglary and criminal mischief in connection to the burglary on May 22. Bond was set to $25,000.
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask for those who have information on these break-ins to call the Norwalk police tip line at 203-854-3111, visit norwalkpd.com, or text NORWALKPD with the message to TIP411.
