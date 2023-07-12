Norwalk home broken into 3 times, 2 arrested: Police

The same home was targeted three times, and police said one of the suspects is involved in all three break-ins.

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk teen is accused of breaking into the same home multiple times, with some of those instances being an armed robbery. A Norwalk man was involved in at least one of the incidents.

Joseph de Jesus Tiburcio-Nunez, 18, and Aneudy Martinez, 22, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the burglary, robbery and home invasion cases.

Police were alerted of a burglary at a home on Lexington Ave. that happened on May 22. Toburcio-Nunez and Martinez took cash, as well as damaged a television and other items in the house, police said.

On May 24, a home invasion happened at the same home, according to police.

Two suspects, one of them being Tiburcio-Nunez, entered the home and took cash and a jacket at gunpoint, police said.

On Saturday, July 8, two suspects, one of them being Tiburcio-Nunez, allegedly went back to the house on Lexington Ave., where one of them pistol-whipped the victim in the head and took cash, according to police.

Tiburcio-Nunez faces charges in connection to all three break-ins, including burglary, two counts of home invasion, robbery, larceny, intimidation of a witness, and criminal mischief. Bond was set to $350,000.

Martinez was charged with burglary and criminal mischief in connection to the burglary on May 22. Bond was set to $25,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask for those who have information on these break-ins to call the Norwalk police tip line at 203-854-3111, visit norwalkpd.com, or text NORWALKPD with the message to TIP411.

