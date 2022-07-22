Norwalk police seek to identify man stealing $6K worth of packages from front porch

The theft happened overnight Tuesday on Newtown Avenue, police said. Over $6,000 worth of goods were stolen.

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk homeowner's Ring door camera caught a man stealing packages off of the front porch earlier this week, and now police are looking to identify the culprit.

The porch footage shows a man in a blue shirt - with text that says "Jerry's Paving" - picking up a set of boxes and carrying them away.

The theft happened overnight Tuesday on Newtown Avenue, police said. Over $6,000 worth of goods were stolen.

FOX61 reached out to Jerry's Paving by phone Friday morning and they said they do not recognize the person in the video and he is not an employee of Jerry's Paving. They said they have already spoken with Norwalk police regarding the investigation.

Anyone that can identify the man is asked to call 203-854-3051 or email OfcKassimis at JKassimis@norwalkct.org.

We need your help identifying this man who stole over $6,000 in goods from a porch on Newtown Av overnight 7/19/22. regarding packages that were stolen overnight. His shirt says "Jerry's Paving". If you can ID him call 203-854-3051, or email OfcKassimis at JKassimis@norwalkct.org pic.twitter.com/4l5RkXX7px — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) July 21, 2022

