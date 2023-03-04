Norwalk educator arrested after chokehold leaves young student unconscious: Police

The investigation revealed that the math coach demonstrated a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students in class.

NORWALK, Conn. — An educator at a Norwalk elementary school is facing charges after placing three students in a chokehold, which left one child unconscious.

Norwalk Public Schools called local police and the Special Victim's Unit to Brookside Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 24 regarding a staff member who "rendered a student unconscious".

The investigation revealed that Stefanie Sanabria, 50, demonstrated a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students in class.

Sanabria's actions resulted in one of the students losing consciousness, officials said. The school nurse immediately treated the child, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday and Sanabria was arrested at her Danbury home, with the help of Danbury police.

Sanabria was charged with strangulation, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

The bond was set to $20,000 and Sanabria has been ordered to appear in court on Friday, March 10.

It is not known if Sanabria, a math coach at the elementary school, is facing any sort of disciplinary action at the school after the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Tips can be called in to Norwalk police at 203-854-3111.

