Fairfield County

Norwalk man faces sexual assault, unlawful restraint charges following investigation: Police

The investigation into the assault began in late March. The man was found and formally charged on Monday.
Credit: FOX61

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man is facing charges after a police investigation into the sexual assault of a minor. 

The investigation began on March 29 by the Special Victims Unit. Based on the investigation results and the evidence analysis conducted by the State Forensic Laboratory, police determined that 31-year-old Eddy Puchaicela-Lara was the suspect in the assault. 

Officials issued an arrest warrant for Puchaicela-Lara, charging him with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16. 

On Monday, a Norwalk police officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Serice Violent Fugitive Task Force saw Puchaicela-Lara's car parked outside of a home in the city's northern section. 

The officer began surveillance and a short time later saw Puchaicela-Lara exit the home. He was immediately taken into custody by the Special Victims Unit, Special Services Unit, and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. 

Puchaicela-Lara was officially charged with a bond set at $2 million. 

He's expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

