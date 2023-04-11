Norwalk man posted video of himself driving '70 Chevy Nova over 130 mph on Rt. 7: Police

Police said he posted videos on Facebook and Instagram.

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man has been charged with a series of crimes after state police investigated social media videos that showed him driving his classic Chevy at speeds well over 100 mph.

Joseph D. Tavella, 36, of Norwalk, was charged with Reckless Driving, Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Using a Hand-held Mobile Telephone/Electronic Device and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree

Tavella was held on a court-set $100,000 bond Tuesday and transported to Stamford Superior Court for a same-day arraignment.

Police said videos posted to Facebook and Instagram on March 27 under the profile for Joe Tavella III and included the description “69 nova pro touring Is2 procharged."

The 18 second video showed the inside of a vehicle with a Chevrolet emblem on the steering wheel accelerating from approximately 56 MPH to 133 MPH, based on the vehicle’s speedometer.

In the video, investigators could see the reflection on the dashboard/windshield of a white male, with visible tattoos on his right arm, recording the video using a hand-held cell phone which was held in his left hand.

The profile also showed a vehicle with license plate that matched the car in the video and then identified it as a 1970 Chevrolet Nova, registered to Tavella.

Troopers spoke with Tavella and admitted to driving the vehicle on Route 7 and recording the video.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.