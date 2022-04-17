Norwalk police officer arrested on assault charge

The officer has been placed on administrative leave

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk police officer was arrested on an assault charge in connection to a family violence incident Friday afternoon.

Police said Norwalk Police Officer Jermaine Nash was arrested and charged with second degree strangulation, and third degree assault. He is being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said they received a call at 3:07 p.m. on Friday, reporting an assault had occurred and that the offender had left. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim. The victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said the suspect was Nash, a ten-year veteran of the department. Chief Thomas Kulhawik was notified of the incident. Nash was located, and cooperative. He turned himself in to police headquarters to face charges, where he was relieved of his duty weapon and badge. Nash is on administrative leave, as a requirement of the Norwalk Police labor contract for any off-duty incident.

Kulhawik said in a statement, “I was notified at the onset. I have confidence in the professionalism of our officers and supervisors in the handling of this case, but wanted to ensure complete transparency in this investigation, and as such, I requested that the State’s Attorney be consulted. As a result the charges were confirmed and the bond was determined. Additional investigations will be conducted to determine if any additional charges are appropriate.”

