Norwalk police officer assaulted; 1 man arrested

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk police officer was injured after being assaulted by two suspects Saturday. One man was arrested and the other suspect ran from the scene.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening when officers responded to reports of a fight at the Oyster Festival near the Kids Cove, according to police.

When officers arrived, they broke up two separate fights. While escorting one of the juveniles that had been fighting out to Seaview Avenue, an officer was attacked by two men. According to police, one man jumped on the officer, while the second man repeatedly punched the officer in the head.

As additional officers ran to assist, one of the suspects fled into the crowd. The other suspect, who police identified as Ezekiel Syphrette, 31, of Norwalk, continued assaulting the officer, tearing the officer’s shirt in the process, according to police.

Syphrette, was later charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer and Breach of Peace. He was held on $100,000 bond.

The officer was able to get Syphrette to the ground with the assistance of other officers said police. While taking Syphrette to the ground the officer’s head struck an entry gate.

The officer was evaluated at Norwalk Hospital and suffered a head injury and fractured arm, according to police. The officer was treated and released. This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information regarding the second male suspect is asked to contact us at 203-854-3051. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

