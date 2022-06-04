Norwalk police respond to sunken boat

The passengers of the boat were picked up by another boat and were not injured.

NORWALK, Conn — A boat was found submerged in 20' of water by the Norwalk Police Marine Unit on Saturday.

Police said they responded to the report of a vessel taking on water between Greens Ledge and Roton Point. The two people who were on the boat were picked up by a passing boat and brought to shore by police.

Neither of the two passengers was injured.

Police said a sea tow is now working to recover the 48' boat.

