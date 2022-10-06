Norwalk announces water restrictions amid ongoing drought concerns

The district's water reservoir levels are at 40%, which is the lowest it's been in 50 years.

NORWALK, Conn. — The City of Norwalk and its local utility and water companies announced water emergency restrictions as the statewide drought continues.

The district's water reservoir levels are at 40%, which is the lowest it's been in 50 years. They're 27 inches of rain short of being at the average level, which would be around 57 inches of rain.

There are a series of restrictions Norwalk residents must follow, starting Friday, Oct. 6 at noon and until further notice:

Do not water or irrigate grass, trees or other plants. The exceptions are flora intended for sale, new planting in the current season, or new trees planted within the past three years.

Do not wash vehicles except at the automatic car wash, using no more than 45 gallons of potable water per vehicle.

Do not wash or powerwash outdoor surfaces, including pavement, buildings, and porches.

Do not use fire hydrants for purposes other than protecting public safety by a public agency.

Do not fill or drain ponds or lakes used for private or public recreational purposes.

Do not knowingly leave leaks in plumbing fixtures.

The entire state of Connecticut is still under dry conditions, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

