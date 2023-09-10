One killed in Danbury wrong-way crash

The Danbury woman was killed when her car was struck by another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

DANBURY, Conn. — A 25-year-old Danbury woman died as a result of a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

Danielle Rachel Dempsey, 25 of Danbury died in crash that happened around 2 am. Connecticut State Police said the other driver was traveling the wrong way. The other driver was seriously injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed as yet.

Police said Dempsey's Honda Accord was traveling on Route 7 southbound, north of the Exit 7 entrance ramp, in Danbury. A Dodge Challenger was traveling on the wrong side of the highway, going northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 7. The Challenger hit the Accord head-on.

Dempsey died from her injuries. The driver of the Challenger was taken to Danbury Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

If anyone witnessed this collision, has any information pertaining to this collision, or has dash-camera footage of the collision, please contact Trooper Dogali #746 at Troop A - Southbury, 203-267-2200 or Matthew.Dogali@ct.gov. This case remains under investigation.

