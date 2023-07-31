One month left to cash in winning CT lottery ticket

The ticket is worth $1,000 per day for life.

ROCKY HILL, Conn — A jackpot worth $365,000 per year is still unclaimed and time is running out.

CT Lottery officials said someone purchased a Lucky for Life ticket worth $365,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE for the March 4, 2023, drawing and has yet to claim it. The top-prize-winning ticket, sold at Byram Smoke Shop, 111 Mill St, Greenwich, will expire on Thursday, August 31, 2023, unless it is claimed by that date.



The winning Lucky for Life® numbers drawn on March 4, 2023, were 4 - 7 - 15 - 17 - 30, Lucky Ball number 5.

To claim the prize on or before August 31, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal and call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment with the Claims department.

Please note the CT Lottery headquarters is currently located at 777 Brook Street, Rocky Hill but will be moving this summer to our new Wallingford location. You will be directed to the appropriate location when making an appointment with our Claims department.



For information about other unclaimed draw tickets, visit ctlottery.org/unclaimedprizes.

