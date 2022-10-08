Deadly shooting in Bridgeport being investigated as homicide

Police are investigating the victim's death as a homicide.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

At 1:40 a.m., Bridgeport police and AMR responded to several reports of shots fired near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street, police said.

Upon arrival, responders found a 29-year-old Bridgeport man, identified as Dominique Jones, who was unresponsive. The victim "appeared to have been shot to death," police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

A 27-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A 24-year-old Derby man was also found near the scene suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital where police said he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

