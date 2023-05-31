Partial ceiling collapse at Stamford Train Station under investigation

A person was taken to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries not sustained from the collapse.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford police are investgating a partial ceiling collapse at the Stamford Train Station on Wedneday evening.

Police said at 5:23 p.m., Stamford 911 dispatch received calls about a ceiling collapse at the Stamford Train Station.The Stamford Fire Department determined that there was a partial ceiling collapse near an escalator that is currently being replaced by the Connecticut State Department of Transportation.

A person was taken to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries not sustained from the collapse.

Officials from the City of Stamford Building Department, Fire Marshals Office and first responders are on the scene and have been in contact with the Connecticut State Department of Transportation and Building Officials.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined. City of Stamford Building Officials and the Fire Department will work closely with state Officials to find it.

Train operations were not impacted by the isolated incident.

