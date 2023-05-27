Passenger killed in Greenwich after SUV goes off highway, strikes multiple trees: Police

The passenger of the car, who is currently unidentified, was found dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

GREENWICH, Conn. — One person was killed in Greenwich Friday evening after an SUV went off of a highway and struck multiple trees, state police said.

State police said that troopers responded around 6:20 p.m. to a crash in Greenwich where a 2005 Cadillac Escalade was found in a wooded area on the side of the roadway on I-684 just before exit 2.

The passenger of the car, who is currently unidentified, was found dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State police determined that the Cadillac was driving on I-684 southbound before exit 2 when, for unknown reasons, it went off the right side of the highway through the grassy roadside and into the wooded area where it struck multiple trees.

State police said they are continuing to investigate the crash and that anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper DeSoto #506 at CSP Troop G - 203-696-2500 or clinton.desoto@ct.gov.

