2 pedestrians killed after being struck by car in Stamford: Police

STAMFORD, Conn. — Two 25-year-olds from Stamford were killed overnight after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the city, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The two 25-year-olds were believed to have been crossing the street at the crosswalk when a 2022 Mercedes struck both pedestrians. It is not known what signal the street crossing sign was showing at the time of the incident.

The Mercedes continued for a short distance before stopping on the 800 block of Washington Blvd., police said.

The driver, a 24-year-old from Greenwich, got out of the car and ran off. When police got to the scene, witnesses pointed to the direction the driver ran off in. An officer found the driver hiding behind a dumpster at the back of a building on Relay Place.

The two pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to police. Officials did not identify the victims.

The driver was detained and taken to a nearby hospital for claims of minor, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time, but police are investigating possible factors in the crash, including speed and intoxication.

Washington Blvd. was closed throughout the early morning on Saturday as an investigation took place, police said. The road has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Stamford PD's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

