Person shot near Amazon facility in Stratford: Police

The suspect, Anthony Vann of Bridgeport, is now in custody, according to police.

STRATFORD, Conn. — A person was shot several times near an Amazon facility in Stratford on Thursday morning, according to police.

Stratford police said officers responded at 10.25 a.m. to a shooting in the 400 block of Long Beach Boulevard. One victim was shot several times and transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation, the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The shooting victim was listed as stable.

A single suspect identified as Anthony Vann, 26, of Bridgeport was taken into custody without incident shortly after when he surrendered to investigators. Vann was found to be in possession of three loaded firearms. He was charged with Attempted Murder and is being held on a $1 million bond and is expected to be arraigned at Bridgeport Court on Friday.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to public safety.

Sections of Long Beach Boulevard will be closed to traffic throughout the remainder of the day for investigation.

