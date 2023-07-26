Stamford police vehicle strikes person in fatal accident

The Stamford resident was struck on Wire Mill Road.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A person has died after being struck by a Stamford police cruiser on Wedneday afternoon.

Stamford police said that the Stamford resident was struck on Wire Mill Road by a Stamford Police Department marked patrol vehicle that was responding to a call for service. The pedestrian was rushed to Stamford Hospital where life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The investigation is being handled by the Connecticut State Police.

Wire Mill Road will be closed to all traffic in all directions between High Ridge Road and Studio Road for the remainder of the evening due to the investigation.

