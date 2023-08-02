Norwalk pilot's medical clearance had been renewed a month before crash landing: NTSB

Randolph Bonnist, 79, died five days after having a medical incident while flying a plane in Martha's Vineyard.

A 79-year-old pilot from Norwalk who become incapacitated before his wife took the controls and crash-landed his airplane on Martha’s Vineyard previously had to provide extensive medical documentation to continue flying, but his Federal Aviation Administration medical certificate had been updated a month earlier, investigators said Wednesday.

His wife reported that Bonnist “blacked out” after performing a go-around maneuver while on approach to the airport on the Massachusetts island and she said there were “no mechanical issues whatsoever” with the single-engine airplane to prevent normal operation, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.

The Piper PA46, without its landing gear in position, bounced several times before coming to a rest upright on July 15. The pilot, Randolph Bonnist, died five days later in a Boston hospital. His wife was unhurt.

Bonnist held a third-class medical certificate from the FAA that was issued on June 1, and he was previously granted a special issuance medical certificate that required extensive documentation, the NTSB said.

