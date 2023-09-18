Police investigation into 'possible misconduct' in Bridgeport primary elections, surveillance tampering underway

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — As accusations of primary election fraud are thrown around Bridgeport, police in the Park City confirmed to FOX61 on Monday that officers are part of the investigation into the matter.
Video surfaced on social media Friday of "possible misconduct," and police are investigating the video, and whether there was a breach in the department's security video management system.
“Integrity of our security systems is of the utmost importance and priority for public safety and public trust, and those responsible if found to have violated our trust will be held to account for their actions,” Chief Roderick Porter said.
Mayoral candidate John Gomes lost to incumbent Joe Ganim by around 250 votes in the primary Tuesday, and Gomes claimed to FOX61 Thursday that the election was "stolen." He was in the lead until absentee ballots were tallied.
“We’ve seen people taking absentee ballots, which we have evidence were actually being filled out for other people,” claimed Gomes on Thursday. “We have complaints that we will be mounting toward the state for them to look at.”
Gomes shared the video of the surveillance video on his Facebook page. It purportedly shows a woman placing what appears to be paper inside a ballot box on the morning of Sept. 5 - one week before the primary election.
“Whether it’s Gomes or Trump, you hear that kind of stuff. I’m sure they certified the results [Thursday]," Ganim responded Thursday. "If he has issues with them, I’m sure there’s a process he can take a look at, but it’s a little bit of sour grapes at this point. We’ve seen this movie before. Disgruntled losers, frankly.”
Gomes will still be on the ballot in November as an Independent, he told FOX61 Thursday.
Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas will hold a press conference regarding the alleged misconduct on Monday afternoon.
