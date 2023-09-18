Police investigation into 'possible misconduct' in Bridgeport primary elections, surveillance tampering underway

Video surfaced on social media Friday of "possible misconduct," and police are investigating the video, and whether their camera system was breached.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — As accusations of primary election fraud are thrown around Bridgeport, police in the Park City confirmed to FOX61 on Monday that officers are part of the investigation into the matter.

Video surfaced on social media Friday of "possible misconduct," and police are investigating the video, and whether there was a breach in the department's security video management system.

“Integrity of our security systems is of the utmost importance and priority for public safety and public trust, and those responsible if found to have violated our trust will be held to account for their actions,” Chief Roderick Porter said.

Mayoral candidate John Gomes lost to incumbent Joe Ganim by around 250 votes in the primary Tuesday, and Gomes claimed to FOX61 Thursday that the election was "stolen." He was in the lead until absentee ballots were tallied.

“We’ve seen people taking absentee ballots, which we have evidence were actually being filled out for other people,” claimed Gomes on Thursday. “We have complaints that we will be mounting toward the state for them to look at.”

Gomes shared the video of the surveillance video on his Facebook page. It purportedly shows a woman placing what appears to be paper inside a ballot box on the morning of Sept. 5 - one week before the primary election.

BREAKING - Election tampering evidence in Bridgeport Mayoral Primary Election. BREAKING - video surveillance proving that the mayoral election was unequivocally stolen through corruption within City Hall by tampering with absentee ballots. This is an undeniable act of voter suppression and a huge civil rights violation. It's time to restore lasting credibility to our city's democracy. Once and for ALL. Enough is enough! News 12 Connecticut WTNH News 8 Frank Recchia FOX61 Connecticut Post Hartford Courant WFSB - Channel 3 Eyewitness News CNN Fox News NBC Connecticut DoingItLocal.com Jornal Comunidade News Univision Noticias NPR Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission Connecticut Office of the Attorney General Posted by John Gomes for Mayor on Saturday, September 16, 2023

“Whether it’s Gomes or Trump, you hear that kind of stuff. I’m sure they certified the results [Thursday]," Ganim responded Thursday. "If he has issues with them, I’m sure there’s a process he can take a look at, but it’s a little bit of sour grapes at this point. We’ve seen this movie before. Disgruntled losers, frankly.”

Gomes will still be on the ballot in November as an Independent, he told FOX61 Thursday.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas will hold a press conference regarding the alleged misconduct on Monday afternoon.

