New Fairfield Police rescue dog in hot car

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. — New Fairfield police officers rescued a dog from a hot car on Monday afternoon.

New Fairfield officers and Sergeants/Troopers from the Fairfield Resident Trooper's office responded to a business parking lot for the report of a dog locked inside of a parked car.

Police said the temperature at the time was about 82 degrees.

The dog was locked inside a dark-colored car with the windows rolled up. Police observed the dog to be in distress.

It is not known how long the dog was unattended in the car.

Officers broke into the window and moved the dog into an air-conditioned police cruiser, where police said the dog's condition improved.

The New Fairfield Animal Control Officer responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

The investigation by the New Fairfield ACO remains ongoing. Per the ACO, verification of ownership, evaluation from an emergency vet, and the medical records/shots are being determined. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Fairfield Animal Control Officer.

Never leave your pets alone in a car on a warm day. If you see an animal in distress in a hot car, report it to the police immediately.

Approximate Vehicle Temperature:

Outside Inside Time to Reach

75 100 10 minutes

85 90 5 Minutes

85 100 7-10 Minutes

85 120 30 Minutes

100 140 15 Minutes

