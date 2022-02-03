Police searching for missing Shelton man last seen 2 weeks ago

Jason Mastroianni was last seen on Jan. 17 in Shelton, according to police.

SHELTON, Conn. — Shelton police and loved ones are searching for a 43-year-old man reportedly last seen more than two weeks ago.

Jason Mastroianni was last seen on Jan. 17 in Shelton, according to police.

He is 5'11'' and around 175 pounds. Mastroianni is described to have a back brace and walks with a cane.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and dark clothes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.