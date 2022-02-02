Police union responds after Bridgeport detectives suspended following death investigations

The city directed the deputy chief to place the two detectives on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The union representing the Bridgeport Police Department is responding after two detectives were placed on leave, as the city investigates into the deaths of two Black women.

Detectives Angel Llanos and Kevin Cronin were involved in investigating the separate deaths of two Bridgeport women, Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls, in December.

The city directed the deputy chief to place the two detectives on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

The Bridgeport Police Union, AFSCME Local 1159 is calling for the department to put the two detectives back on duty until more information on the two cases are available. They also express concerns for the department's staffing issues, as they said the department is already down 100 officers.

Smith-Fields was found dead after a man she met online called police on Dec. 12. The family of Smith-Fields said police did not contact them regarding her death and they did not find out about her death until two days later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says Smith-Fields died from "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol." Her manner of death was ruled as accidental.

Rawls, 53, also died on Dec. 12, according to her obituary. Rawls' family says they were not made aware of her death, and claims they were "mistreated and disrespected" when trying to contact the Bridgeport Police Department about the death investigation.

Bridgeport Police Union, AFSCME Local 1159 released the following statement,

"The Bridgeport police union extends our deepest sympathy and sorrow to the families and friends of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Rawls, whose untimely deaths have brought unimaginable pain.”

“It’s regrettable the city has chosen to blame the police. We caution against a rush to judgement until we have all the facts surrounding this case. We will file grievances over the placement of Dets. Llanos and Cronin on administrative leave to restore them back to full duty status. We expect the labor relations process can lead to a positive resolution of everybody’s concerns over the response to a tragic incident.”

“We also want to see this issue resolved swiftly because of well-documented staff shortages. We are over 100 police officers short across the entire department. There is an active detectives list that could provide immediate relief to a bureau that is inadequately staffed. The City needs to step up and do what’s right for the community. The bottom line is that there needs to be more active recruitment and retention of officers. The city needs to invest in, not defund, its police force for the good of our residents and businesses.”

