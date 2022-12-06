Goats rescued in 2021 from Redding resident up for adoption: AG Tong

Initially, 65 neglected and injured goats were rescued from a Redding resident. Many were pregnant, and now 90 goats are up for adoption through the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Dozens of goats rescued last year from a Redding resident are now up for adoption through the state, Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday.

The goats were initially seized from reported longtime environmental activist Nancy Burton. The state Department of Agriculture said there were citizen complaints and surveillance that revealed animal welfare concerns, including a lack of water, untrimmed hooves, and excessive manure.

“These goats suffered extreme neglect and have been in state custody for well over 500 days. They deserve this chance for permanent, loving homes,” said Tong. “State intervention is never our first choice. Resources and assistance are available to animal owners in need, yet was repeatedly refused in this case. I am grateful to our team in the Office of the Attorney General and at the Department of Agriculture who have fought for many, many months to secure this positive resolution.”

Tong sought permanent custody of the goats in March 2021. Burton was also ordered to compensate the state for caring for the goats. Burton then appealed the order and was granted a stay. That stay was then lifted on October 18, saying that Burton was "unlikely to prevail on appeal" and that "incurring further unnecessary expenses and expending additional resources as opposed to a permanent placement for the goats, is not in the public interest."

When the search and seizure happened, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture and Redding town officials and police seized 65 goats initially. They were evaluated and treated by a veterinarian and were in a "second chance" large animal rehabilitation facility at the York Correctional Facility in Niantic. Tong said many of the goats were pregnant at the time the state took custody and had since given birth. Now, 90 goats are available for adoption.

Tong said the Redding Police Department had received over 120 complaints regarding the goats and violations of local ordinances since 2007. During the same period, the Department of Agriculture also received five complaints related to the condition of goats at the property and lack of care.

Nearly a year before the goats were rescued, Redding police investigated a crash in which one of the goats was roaming in the road and was struck by a car. Burton was arrested at the time and charged with animal cruelty. Her case is still ongoing in Danbury Superior Court.

According to Tong, during the execution of the search and seizure in March 2021, officials found between 40-50 dead goats in multiple locations of the property in various stages of decomposition in plastic bags, piled underneath a tarp, inside trash containers, and partially buried.

It was reported that one recently deceased goat was found in a shelter with straw around its hooves and displaced in a semi-circle pattern carved into the ground, indicating that the animal had been struggling for a "significant amount of time" before dying.

It was also reported that the goats lacked adequate water. Several of the goats struggled to walk and needed medical attention. Some were visibly underweight with missing or matted fur, caked with mud and manure.

Tong said that removing the animals is the last resort after attempting to work with the owner to improve the standard of care voluntarily.

Resources and support are available for animal owners facing hardship. Livestock and domestic animal owners are urged to contact the Department of Agriculture for assistance at 860-713-2500.

The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in adopting any goats should contact AGR.adoptions@ct.gov for more information.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

