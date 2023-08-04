There's a $50K reward for information on a 2011 Norwalk double shooting

Over a decade later, Norwalk police are still searching for answers.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk police have reminded the public that there is a $50,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on the fatal shootings of Rickita Smalls, 22, and Iroquois Alston, 27.

The pair was shot and killed in a parked car on Avenue B on Aug. 6, 2011, Norwalk police said. Nearly 12 years later, Norwalk police are asking for the public's help to find the person or people involved in this double murder.

“A long time of waiting,” said Iroquois Alston’s daughter, Dynasty Alston, back in 2022. “A long time of questions. Just a long time.”

“I have to look at it as it’s a case that’s not solved, even though that’s the term detectives use," Iroquois’ mom, April Barron, told FOX61 in 2022. "A cold case is never going to be cold at all as long as I have breath in me, it’s not going to be cold and I am not going to stop until I get justice for my son.”

“Anyone… anyone that has any information, please come forward,” said Barbara Smalls, Rickita Smalls' grandmother.

Anyone with information on this murder investigation is asked to contact the Cold Case Unit of the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3028 or 203-854-3011

