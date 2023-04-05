Healing through writing: Mother pens memoir after losing son left in hot car

Almost nine years after losing her toddler after he was left in a hot car, Lindsey Rogers-Seitz is opening up in a new book.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It’s been almost nine years since the Seitz family lost their 15-month-old son Ben in a hot car tragedy. Kyle Seitz, Ben’s father, lived every day with intense guilt after.

Authorities say the Ridgefield father forgot to take his son, Benjamin, to day care on July 7, 2014, and unintentionally left him in the car for more than seven hours while he went to work. Temperatures that day hit the upper 80s.

The medical examiner found the toddler died of hyperthermia or extremely high body temperature.

Lindsey Rogers-Seitz, Ben’s mom, has taken the last nine years to dig deep and find the meaning of love.

In her new memoir, “The Gift of Ben: Loving through Imperfection," she details their family's raw and emotional triumphs and tribulations over the last nine years, including reliving the day they lost their son.

A year after the tragedy, Kyle Seitz pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, avoiding prison time.

It was Sept. 15, and with Lindsey at her lowest, she drove to Aspen, Colorado, and finally “found Ben” again.

“I just drove to Aspen, and that’s when I found Ben again – found God again, to be honest," Rogers-Seitz said.

This was when she started writing her book.

“It was a part of a grieving process, and part of a journey, and part of a story that’s probably been percolating in me for a really long time,” said Rogers-Seitz.

In an almost 60-minute interview with FOX61’s Lauren Zenzie, Rogers-Seitz detailed how difficult it has been to forgive and overcome so much loss and continue to learn to love.

“I want to tell him (Ben) that he allowed me to love myself so I could love other people, which is really the greatest gift you could get,” said Rogers-Seitz.

The memoir, “The Gift of Ben: Loving through Imperfection,” is out in all major bookstores now.

