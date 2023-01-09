Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut. Here are all the details for his content in Bridgeport.

The concert will take place at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on August 30.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Bridgeport this summer!

The 77-year-old British singer added a stop to his North American tour at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in the city, set to play on August 30.

Stewart will also be accompanied by special guest Cheap Trick. Songs featured in the tour include "Maggie May," "Forever Young," and "Rhythm of My Heart," among many others.

Tickets go on sale on January 13 at 10 a.m. here.

Rod Stewart Fan Club members have access to a special ticket presale beginning Monday, January 9 at 11 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 12 at 10 p.m. local time. For that, head here.

