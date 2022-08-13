Service resumes after person struck by train in Bridgeport: MTA

Around 9:15 a.m., the New Haven Line train traveling west struck a person on the tracks, according to the MTA.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A person is recovering after being struck by a train in Bridgeport on Saturday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., the New Haven Line train traveling west struck a person on the tracks, near the Bridgeport station, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA).

The person was removed from the scene alive and taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. There is no information on the extent of any injuries at this time.

Service was temporarily stopped and has since resumed with a delay of up to 55 minutes.

FOX61 has reached out to Bridgeport police for more information.

This is a developing story.

