x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield County

Seymour woman charged with sexual assault found practicing massage therapy without a license

The investigation into the woman began after Shelton police received a sexual assault complaint from a client at the massage business.
Credit: FOX61

SHELTON, Conn. — A Seymour woman is facing charges after an investigation into a sexual assault complaint in Shelton, police said. 

The investigation began after Shelton officers received a complaint from a woman who stated she received a massage at M Spa, located on Bridgeport Avenue. 

RELATED: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting in custody after turning himself in

The victim started to police that during the massage, Daubenhauser touched her inappropriately and made lude comments to her, according to officials. 

During the investigation police also learned that Daubenhauser was not licensed to be practicing massage therapy, officials said.

RELATED: Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says two days after attack

Daubenhauser was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license. She was released on a $5,000 bond and will be in court Wednesday. 

Anyone who has experienced similar incidents is asked to contact Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

--

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Stamford firefighters rescue woman stuck under CTtransit bus

Before You Leave, Check This Out