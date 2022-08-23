Seymour woman charged with sexual assault found practicing massage therapy without a license

The investigation into the woman began after Shelton police received a sexual assault complaint from a client at the massage business.

SHELTON, Conn. — A Seymour woman is facing charges after an investigation into a sexual assault complaint in Shelton, police said.

The investigation began after Shelton officers received a complaint from a woman who stated she received a massage at M Spa, located on Bridgeport Avenue.

The victim started to police that during the massage, Daubenhauser touched her inappropriately and made lude comments to her, according to officials.

During the investigation police also learned that Daubenhauser was not licensed to be practicing massage therapy, officials said.

Daubenhauser was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license. She was released on a $5,000 bond and will be in court Wednesday.

Anyone who has experienced similar incidents is asked to contact Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

