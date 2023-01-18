Bridgeport woman struck, killed on Route 8

Police said the pedestrian had gotten out of her vehicle on Route 8 for an unknown reason before she was struck and killed.

SHELTON, Conn. — A Bridgeport woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Route 8 overnight, state police said.

The crash happened in Shelton just after midnight Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Joan Forgas had been parked between the right lane and right shoulder of Route 8 north, near the exit 13 ramp.

For reasons state police don't know, Forgas had gotten out of her vehicle and was in the right lane.

Another vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was also driving in the right lane of Route 8. While driving straight ahead, the Jeep collided with Forgas' vehicle and Forgas herself.

Forgas was thrown from the area and fell within the roadside of the highway. The Jeep managed to stop on the right shoulder.

Forgas was critically injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured. Both vehicles were taken from the scene due to disabling damage.

State police have not announced any charges at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the crash or may have witnessed it, or has dashcam video is asked to contact Trooper McCue at Troop I, 203-3934200 or at daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

