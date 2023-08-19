Shelton man caught exposing himself in walking trail: Police

Officers who responded to the walking trails near Wesley Drive found the man with his pants still down.

SHELTON, Conn. — A Shelton man was arrested after being caught with his pants down and his private parts exposed in a local neighborhood.

Police were called to the walking trails in the area of Wesley Drive on Friday afternoon.

A mother and her 5-year-old child were walking in the trails around 4:30 p.m. when they came upon a man with his pants down and his private parts exposed, according to police. The man appeared to be touching himself, police were told.

Officers who responded to the scene found the man, identified as Matthew McGovern, 28, with his pants still down.

McGovern was taken into custody and was charged with public indecency and breach of peace. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.