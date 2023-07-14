Shelton man arrested for Twitter threat to 'kill' Florida governor

Florida Law Enforcement informed Shelton police of an online threat that was made to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter.

SHELTON, Conn. — A Shelton man was arrested for allegedly making an online threat to kill the governor of Florida.

Police said Brendan Hughes, 22, was arrested Friday and was charged with threatening.

Florida Law Enforcement informed Shelton police of an online threat that was made against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter. According to police, the threat stated, "I'm going to kill Ron Desantis (sic) with a gun."

It is not clear when the comment targeting DeSantis was posted.

Hughes was held on a $1,000 bond and was brought to court for arraignment.

It is unknown at this time if Hughes faces any charges from Florida.

