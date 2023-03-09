Shelton parents charged with giving minors alcohol at house party that led to fatal fight

The party ended in a fight which then carried on in a different part of town. That fight ended with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old James McGrath.

SHELTON, Conn. — Two Shelton parents are facing charges after an investigation into a fatal stabbing that happened after a house party last year, police said.

Officials arrested 59-year-old Paul Leifer and charged him with allowing minors to drink alcohol at the party. Police also arrested 51-year-old Susanna Leifer; she was charged similarly with the added charge of second-degree reckless endangerment.

The arrests stem from a party held at their home on Lazy Brooke Drive in May 2022.

It was there, police said, several high school students attended the party where alcohol was present. Police said during the investigation they learned that Susanna had interactions with some of the attendees as well.

During the party, a fight broke out. After the party broke up, some teens left and continued the fight elsewhere in town.

That fight ultimately led to the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old James McGrath, a student in Shelton, and the arrest of 16-year-old Raul Valle, a student at St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull.

The Leifers were released on a promise to appear and have a court date of April 3.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.