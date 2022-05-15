Teen killed in Shelton stabbing, three others injured

Just before midnight police responded to a fight on Laurel Glen Drive.

SHELTON, Conn. — A teen died after a stabbing and three other people were injured late Saturday night according to police.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police said they were called to Laurel Glen Drive at 11:55 p.m. Saturday for the report of a fight and stabbing. When they arrived they found numerous teens outside a residence. They found four people who had been stabbed and they were taken to the hospital .

One, a 17-year-old, died from their injuries.

Detectives responded and took over the investigation with assistance from the patrol division and the Milford State’s Attorney’s Office. Police said this is an active ongoing investigation at this time. No arrests have been made at this point. Anyone with any information, especially any videos of the incident, are asked to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544.

