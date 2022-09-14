Shooting on I-95 in Darien injures 3 people: State police

Investigators believe the car was traveling on I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien when another vehicle came alongside it and began to fire.

DARIEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting incident Wednesday morning that injured three people and closed roads just off Interstate 95 near Exit 10.

Connecticut State Police said that around 3:50 a.m., the Darien Police Department contacted Troop G saying a vehicle containing three victims with gunshot wounds was just off the exit near the intersection of Maple Street and Noroton Avenue.

Investigators believe the car was traveling on I-95 south between Bridgeport and Darien when another vehicle came alongside and began to fire. The three victims were taken to area hospitals, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Western District Major Crimes has assumed the investigation. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is continuing, according to state police.

Darien police said in a Facebook post regarding the incident that the intersection of Maple Street and Norton Avenue would be closed for an "extended period of time" as police investigated. They ask drivers to find alternate routes.

"The scene is stabilized and there is no threat to the public at this time," police said in the post.

