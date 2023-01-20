Sikorsky celebrates 5,000 Black Hawk helicopter deliveries

The Stratford-based company also celebrated its 100th anniversary.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Sikorsky celebrated their 100th anniversary and 5,000th Hawk helicopter delivery in Stratford on Friday.

Company officials and state leaders celebrated the milestone while the 5,000th Black Hawk helicopter was displayed. Sikorsky has been making the Black Hawk for the Army for the last 40 years.

Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders said the company is an important part of Connecticut that will continue to have its support.

The Black Hawk helicopters are used in all five branches of the military, which help carry equipment and give troops air mobility.

Different Hawk helicopter models are also used for other purposes around the world and can be owned by civilians with the right permitting and licensing.

State leaders said Sikorsky and its thousands of employees, some of which have parents and grandparents who also worked for the company, are a staple of the state.

"Sikorsky continues to make the very best choppers in the world, and they’ve done that for 50 years with the Black Hawk and before that as well," said Lamont.

The celebration comes after a major announcement from the military.

Last month the U.S. Army picked a different Texas-based company to partner with.

The army plans to eventually phase out the Black Hawk, although the Black Hawk helicopters are still expected to be used in the military for several decades.

There is no immediate threat to any Stratford-based jobs because Sikorsky's current contract with the army has a few years left.

The company does lose out on $50 million from new tax incentives from the state.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said state lawmakers would continue to fight for Sikorsky.

"It is my mission to help ensure the helicopter of the future will always be made in Stratford, Connecticut," said DeLauro. "When we fight together, we win together, and we will march forward together."

Sikorsky did file a formal protest to challenge the army's decision to go with another company.

