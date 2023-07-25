6 CT restaurants ordered to pay $860K to 105 workers

The restaurants are located in Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Haven and Westport.

HARTFORD, Conn — The owners of six Connecticut restaurants have agreed to pay over 100 workers more than $858,000 in back wages and damages after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.

The restaurants are located in Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Haven and Westport.

The court concluded that the employers violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime and recordkeeping provisions. The court awarded a total of $251,129 in back wages for overtime violations and held the employers liable for liquidated damages and forbid them from violating the FLSA’s overtime and recordkeeping provisions.

The employers will be required to pay additional back wages, withheld tips and liquidated damages owed for all the remaining claims, including those for minimum wage, tip pool and other overtime violations.

The employers have required the restaurants and their owners to pay a total of $858,191 in back wages, withheld tips and liquidated damages according to the Department of Labor.

The restaurant's owners are

1077 LLC operating as Scena Wine Bar and Restaurant in Darien

SL Restaurant Group LLC operates as 55 Wine Bar in Fairfield

Greenwich Avenue Restaurant LLC operating as Sundown in Greenwich

Siguenza LLC operates as Cava Wine Bar and Restaurant in New Canaan

1104 Chapel Street LLC operating as Harvest Wine Bar and Restaurant in New Haven

36 Railroad Place LLC operating as Harvest Wine Bar and Restaurant Westport in Westport

