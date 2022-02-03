Stamford based Americares key to Ukraine relief

Each year, Americares supplies support to an average of 85 countries, including Ukraine, a nation Americares is intimately familiar with.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Among the many non-profit organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine is one of the world's leading providers of donated medicine and medical supplies, and they're based in Connecticut.

Americares relief workers are en route to Poland to coordinate delivery of all sorts of aid to Ukraine, a country they have served for many years.

"The country is struggling with other concerns outside of this crisis," said Americares VP Kate Dischino. "COVID-19 is still present and the country is also experiencing a polio outbreak."

She says roughly 1.5 million Ukrainians over the last eight years have been displaced for various reasons. And now, so far, more than 700,000 have sought refuge in other countries as a result of this conflict.

"So this is really making the situation more complex on top of an already fragile health system," Dischino said.

Americares works closely with international, national and local partners.

"And most recently, as we are on the phone with partners, who are working in Ukraine, understanding what types of medicine, what type of supplies they need, sirens will go off and we have to pause the calls so they can actually seek safety," Dischino added.

Medicines and supplies to address trauma needs, primary care needs, as well as other health needs, are going to continue to grow as the crisis builds.

"The best way to help Americares is to visit americares.org/Ukraine and contribute financially," she said. "It's really necessary right now that we all look to mobilize and keep this crisis in mind not only in the near days but in the weeks and months, potentially years, to come."

Americares has worked in eastern Europe for decades, delivering more than $1 billion in aid to the region, including $120 million in medicine and supplies for Ukraine.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

