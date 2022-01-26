Stamford mayor welcomes new baby boy

Stamford mayor Caroline Simmons and husband Art Linares welcomed William Charles into the world on Wednesday.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford mayor Caroline Simmons has brought a new city resident into the world.

She and Art Linares, her husband, welcomed William Charles on Wednesday at 10:13 a.m. at Stamford Hospital, weighing in at 7 lbs, 5 ounces, and 21.5 inches.

"We are so grateful to (Stamford Hospital) & the amazing doctors and nurses for their incredible care and service to our community, especially during the past two years," Simmons said on social media.

She shared a photo of her with little William and dad in the hospital room. Big brothers Teddy and Jack are waiting at home to meet William, according to Simmons.

Simmons said William Charles is named after his two great-grandfathers, William Clifford Haggerty and Charles Callahan.

We are overjoyed to welcome William Charles Linares to our family! Born 1/26 at 10:13 am, 7lbs 5 ounces, 21.5 inches. We are so grateful to @StamfordHosp & the amazing doctors and nurses for their incredible care and service to our community, especially during the past two years. pic.twitter.com/k1bJwpdgad — Caroline Simmons (@MayorCarolineCT) January 26, 2022

Majority Leader Bob Duff, Congressman Jim Himes, and senators Sean Scanlon and Will Haskell were among the many congratulating the new extension of the family on Twitter.

This hasn't been the only milestone for Simmons in the past year. She was elected as Stamford's mayor in this past fall's election, leaving a seat open for State Representative serving the 144th district. A special election was held Tuesday night, with Democrat Hubert Delany taking the seat.

Simmons had represented the 144th district as a Democrat and married former Republican State Senator Linares, so one may say that William is a "bipartisan baby."

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.