Stamford man pleads guilty to charges in double-fatal high-speed crash in 2019

Jerry Diaz, who was 18 years old at the time, was under the influence and behind the wheel of a car that crashed and killed two passengers, police said.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Stamford man pled guilty to several charges relating to a double fatal crash in the city in August 2019.

Police said Jerry Diaz was behind the wheel of a 2008 Nissan Altima when he was speeding down Canal Street with five others in the car.

Diaz, who was 18 at the time, lost control of the car, which caused it to spin out and crash into two utility poles. The force of the crash caused the poles to shatter as the car came to a rest. The impact also took out several power lines and started a small fire.

Police said the clean up after the crash took more than a week.

The crash killed 19-year-old Kymani Pollack, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 18-year-old Nishawn Tolliver, who was pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital.

The three other people inside the car were seriously injured, one critically, but survived their injuries.

Police said the group was out celebrating the birthday of one of the passengers. The group, all under the age of 21 at the time, managed to get alcohol and drank it at a local hotel.

After leaving and stopping at a fast food restaurant, Diaz was reportedly confronted by one of the passengers regarding his reckless driving. Diaz then told the passenger that he'd stop.

However, after leaving the restaurant, Diaz continued to drive like before and ended up southbound on Canal Street. It was just south of Henry Street when Diaz lost control.

The speed limit in the area is 25 mph, and police said Diaz was driving anywhere between 91-96 mph at the time.

Police got search warrants for the results of the toxicological tests performed on Diaz's blood the night of the crash. The results showed a blood alcohol content of .137% one hour after the crash and .122% on a second sample taken four hours after the crash.

The results are six times the legal limit for a person under the age of 21.

Diaz was initially arrested in November 2019 and charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and driving under the influence.

However, a year later, in December 2020, while Diaz was out on bond, he was arrested by police for reportedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and another person with a gun.

For that incident, police charged DIaz with two counts of first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of reckless endangerment, and other charges.

Diaz has been in custody ever since.

On Thursday, Diaz appeared in Stamford Superior Court and, under a pre-arranged plea agreement, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, and possession of a gun without a permit.

Diaz will be sentenced on June 6, and per the plea deal, he will be sentenced to 20 years in prison, suspended after he serves 10, with five years of probation to serve after his release.

