Stamford man arrested on child pornography: Police

STAMFORD, Conn. — After a two-year child pornography investigation, a 60-year-old Stamford resident was arrested for possession of child pornography, police said.
During the spring of 2020, the Special Victims Unit met with residents from the area of Arden Lane. Residents described multiple and similar incidents in regards to the suspect who lived in that area.
The suspect identified was Daniel Korwoski. A search warrant for the home was obtained and hundreds of possible pieces of evidence were found.
When people came forward to discuss his behavior, a juvenile victim stated that Korwoski filmed her naked in his basement. Another juvenile victim said that Karwoski pulled down his bathing suit, exposing his genital area in a pool area, according to police.
After investigators viewed the evidence and completed forensic analysis with State and Federal assets, 57 images were categorized as child pornography, police said.
Police confirmed that Korwoski displayed bizarre behaviors and fetishes.
With the evidence presented to the States Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant for Korwoski was obtained for the charge of Possession of Child Pornography in the First Degree.
Korwoski turned himself in on May 12 and was held on a $50,000 court-set bond.
