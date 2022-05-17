Stamford man arrested on child pornography: Police

Hundreds of possible pieces of evidence were found in the suspect's home.

STAMFORD, Conn. — After a two-year child pornography investigation, a 60-year-old Stamford resident was arrested for possession of child pornography, police said.

During the spring of 2020, the Special Victims Unit met with residents from the area of Arden Lane. Residents described multiple and similar incidents in regards to the suspect who lived in that area.

The suspect identified was Daniel Korwoski. A search warrant for the home was obtained and hundreds of possible pieces of evidence were found.

When people came forward to discuss his behavior, a juvenile victim stated that Korwoski filmed her naked in his basement. Another juvenile victim said that Karwoski pulled down his bathing suit, exposing his genital area in a pool area, according to police.

After investigators viewed the evidence and completed forensic analysis with State and Federal assets, 57 images were categorized as child pornography, police said.

Police confirmed that Korwoski displayed bizarre behaviors and fetishes.

With the evidence presented to the States Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant for Korwoski was obtained for the charge of Possession of Child Pornography in the First Degree.

Korwoski turned himself in on May 12 and was held on a $50,000 court-set bond.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.