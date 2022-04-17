Stamford officer credited with saving life of stabbing victim

Suspect in assault taken into custody on $250,000 bond

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Stamford officer is being credited with saving the life of a stabbing victim Saturday morning.

Police said around 9 a.m., Officer Nicholas Kuhn was on routine patrol on Pacific Street when he was told there was a man lying on the sidewalk. Officer Kuhn came to the aid of the man on the ground and and realized he was a stabbing victim. The 36 year old man was bleeding heavily from a stab wound in the upper chest and neck area. Kuhn quickly applied direct pressure to the wound while awaiting the arrival of EMS. The stabbing victim was taken to Stamford Hospital where he was treated and stabilized.

Investigators and patrol officers interviewed witnesses and pulled security video which lead them to believe Omar Davis as a suspect in the stabbing. Davis a resident of the shelter at 597 Pacific Street was arrested soon after.

Davis, 58, was charged with first degree assault, and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and active.

Police said numerous emergency personnel involved in the transport and treatment of the stabbing victim said, had it not been for the rapid application of direct pressure to the serious stab wound by Officer Kuhn, a 4 ½ year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, the victim would have certainly bled to death.

Capt. Richard Conklin – Commander, said in a press release, "The Stamford Police Department is extremely proud of the lifesaving efforts of Officer Nicholas Kuhn who without hesitation began life saving treatment in this life and death situation!"

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

