State Sen. Marilyn Moore announces second run for Bridgeport Mayor

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — State Senator and Bridgeport native, Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport), announced Tuesday a second run for Mayor of Bridgeport after filing official paperwork at the City Clerk's office.

Moore ran for mayor in 2019, in which she won more votes in the Democratic primary but fell short after absentee ballots were counted.

Moore pledged to residents that her administration would provide a safer and more prosperous future if elected.

"By declaring my candidacy, I am responding to the thousands of people who voted for me in 2019," said Moore. "For them and for my love of this great city I am going to fight for victory for all of us," said Moore in a statement.

Moore said the struggles of the residents have grown over the years and their cries have fallen on deaf ears.

"While crime and gun violence permeate our city, we have not experienced a commitment from this administration to provide a strategic plan. While nearby towns are recovering financially and fancy buildings pop up downtown, our neighborhoods are getting poorer and seeing less and less economic opportunities," Moore said in a statement. "Bridgeport belongs to all the residents, not just any particular neighborhood. Promises and plans are just not enough we need a visionary who can deliver. My promise to the Bridgeport community is built on a foundation of what I’ve delivered as a legislator; a Commission to address gun violence, over 2 million for nonprofits in Bridgeport to address youth violence, and funding for economic development. The promises of this Mayor have not come to pass, and we cannot continue to put our hope and trust in this failed administration. People of Bridgeport, I see you, I feel you, and I am here for you. Together we can turn around the city we all love so much."

Moore has served as State Sen. since 2014 after defeating the incumbent Democratic State Sen. in a Democratic primary.

