Where can you find the best burrito in Connecticut?

STRATFORD, Conn. — National Burrito Day is April 7 and according to Yelp, Connecticut's best place for a burrito is in Stratford.
Ay Güey Comida Mexicana serves up many staples in amazing Mexican cuisine including delicious enchiladas, nachos, and cemita – but Yelp wanted to highlight the restaurant for its burritos.
The restaurant prepares them with a flour tortilla with red rice, beans, pico de Gallo, avocado Mexican cream, cheese & fresh salsa.
Yelp explained their method for choosing the best burrito places across the country. The review website said they identified businesses in every state that served burritos and then ranked them according to their volume of reviews and ratings between Jan. 2019 and Feb. 2022.
If you're wanting to take a trip to another state and get your burrito fix during your travels, here's the complete list:
- Alaska (Anchorage): Oscar’s Taco Grande
- Alabama (Hoover): Taqueria Juarez
- Arkansas (Little Rock): The Fold: Botanas & Bar
- Arizona (Phoenix): Testal
- California (Long Beach): Joliza’s Tacos
- Colorado (Denver): Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill
- Connecticut (Stratford): Ay Güey Comida Mexicana
- DC (Washington): The Well Dressed Burrito
- Delaware (Wilmington): El Diablo Burritos
- Florida (Panama City Beach): Diego’s Burrito Factory
- Georgia (Flowery Branch): Big Burritos Mexican Grill
- Hawaii (Haleiwa): Surf N Salsa
- Iowa (Sioux City): La Juanita Restaurant
- Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): El Paisa Mexican Food
- Illinois (Chicago): Mixteco Mexican Grill
- Indiana (Fishers): Burritos & Beer
- Kansas (Overland Park): La Fuente Mexican Street Food
- Kentucky (Louisville): New Wave Burritos
- Louisiana (New Orleans): Juan’s Flying Burrito
- Massachusetts (Franklin): Santa Fe Burrito Grill
- Maryland (Bethesda): Fish Taco
- Maine (Yarmouth): Bruce’s Burritos
- Michigan (Troy): Oaxaca Mexican Food
- Minnesota (Minneapolis): Brito’s Burrito
- Missouri (Kansas City): Burrito Bros
- Mississippi (Horn Lake): West Coast Burrito
- Montana (West Glacier): La Casita
- North Carolina (Charlotte): Mal Pan
- North Dakota (Minot): El Azteca
- Nebraska (Omaha): Javi’s Tacos
- New Hampshire (Nashua): California Burritos
- New Jersey (Hackensack): Bro-Ritos
- New Mexico (Albuquerque): El Paisa
- Nevada (Las Vegas): Raging Tacos
- New York (New York): Summer Salt
- Ohio (Cincinnati): Jorge’s Taco Food Truck
- Oklahoma (Tulsa): Calaca Fresh Mex
- Oregon (Portland): Saint Burrito
- Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): El Purepecha
- Rhode Island (Newport): Tijuana Burrito Grill
- South Carolina (Hilton Head Island): Java Burrito Company
- South Dakota (Sioux Falls): Tortilleria Hernandez
- Tennessee (Knoxville): Victor’s Taco Shop
- Texas (Dallas): La Victoria
- Utah (Green River): Tacos La Pasadita
- Virginia (Richmond): Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
- Vermont (Burlington): New World Tortilla
- Washington (Seattle): Gordito’s
- Wisconsin (Madison): El Rancho Mexican Grill
- West Virginia (Lansing): The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill
- Wyoming (Casper: Pancho’s
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.