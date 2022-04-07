Where can you find the best burrito in Connecticut?

For National Burrito Day, Yelp has released a list highlighting the best place in each state, including D.C., where you can find a burrito.

STRATFORD, Conn. — National Burrito Day is April 7 and according to Yelp, Connecticut's best place for a burrito is in Stratford.

Ay Güey Comida Mexicana serves up many staples in amazing Mexican cuisine including delicious enchiladas, nachos, and cemita – but Yelp wanted to highlight the restaurant for its burritos.

The restaurant prepares them with a flour tortilla with red rice, beans, pico de Gallo, avocado Mexican cream, cheese & fresh salsa.

Yelp explained their method for choosing the best burrito places across the country. The review website said they identified businesses in every state that served burritos and then ranked them according to their volume of reviews and ratings between Jan. 2019 and Feb. 2022.

If you're wanting to take a trip to another state and get your burrito fix during your travels, here's the complete list:

Alaska (Anchorage): Oscar’s Taco Grande

Alabama (Hoover): Taqueria Juarez

Arkansas (Little Rock): The Fold: Botanas & Bar

Arizona (Phoenix): Testal

California (Long Beach): Joliza’s Tacos

Colorado (Denver): Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill

Connecticut (Stratford): Ay Güey Comida Mexicana

DC (Washington): The Well Dressed Burrito

Delaware (Wilmington): El Diablo Burritos

Florida (Panama City Beach): Diego’s Burrito Factory

Georgia (Flowery Branch): Big Burritos Mexican Grill

Hawaii (Haleiwa): Surf N Salsa

Iowa (Sioux City): La Juanita Restaurant

Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): El Paisa Mexican Food

Illinois (Chicago): Mixteco Mexican Grill

Indiana (Fishers): Burritos & Beer

Kansas (Overland Park): La Fuente Mexican Street Food

Kentucky (Louisville): New Wave Burritos

Louisiana (New Orleans): Juan’s Flying Burrito

Massachusetts (Franklin): Santa Fe Burrito Grill

Maryland (Bethesda): Fish Taco

Maine (Yarmouth): Bruce’s Burritos

Michigan (Troy): Oaxaca Mexican Food

Minnesota (Minneapolis): Brito’s Burrito

Missouri (Kansas City): Burrito Bros

Mississippi (Horn Lake): West Coast Burrito

Montana (West Glacier): La Casita

North Carolina (Charlotte): Mal Pan

North Dakota (Minot): El Azteca

Nebraska (Omaha): Javi’s Tacos

New Hampshire (Nashua): California Burritos

New Jersey (Hackensack): Bro-Ritos

New Mexico (Albuquerque): El Paisa

Nevada (Las Vegas): Raging Tacos

New York (New York): Summer Salt

Ohio (Cincinnati): Jorge’s Taco Food Truck

Oklahoma (Tulsa): Calaca Fresh Mex

Oregon (Portland): Saint Burrito

Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): El Purepecha

Rhode Island (Newport): Tijuana Burrito Grill

South Carolina (Hilton Head Island): Java Burrito Company

South Dakota (Sioux Falls): Tortilleria Hernandez

Tennessee (Knoxville): Victor’s Taco Shop

Texas (Dallas): La Victoria

Utah (Green River): Tacos La Pasadita

Virginia (Richmond): Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

Vermont (Burlington): New World Tortilla

Washington (Seattle): Gordito’s

Wisconsin (Madison): El Rancho Mexican Grill

West Virginia (Lansing): The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill

Wyoming (Casper: Pancho’s

